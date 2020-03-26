Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.21.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $108.19. 4,896,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,243,322. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

