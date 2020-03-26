Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

WMT opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

