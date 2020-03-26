Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,422,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

