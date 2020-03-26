Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 13,780 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kimball International worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1,649.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,569. Kimball International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $192.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBAL. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

