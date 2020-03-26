Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 16,080 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMNB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 128,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In related news, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Also, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,280 shares of company stock worth $363,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

