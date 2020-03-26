Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,060 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 228,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,356. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLGT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

