Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,400 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of SM Energy worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 4,364,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

