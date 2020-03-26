Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Orion Group worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 184,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

