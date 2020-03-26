Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 305.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of Systemax worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Systemax by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Systemax by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

SYX traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 179,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

