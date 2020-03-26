Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $2.48 Million in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of BioTelemetry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEAT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after purchasing an additional 277,151 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in BioTelemetry by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

BioTelemetry stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 465,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.