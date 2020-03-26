Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 16,550 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.30% of IEC Electronics worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IEC Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in IEC Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in IEC Electronics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in IEC Electronics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of IEC Electronics in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

IEC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 23,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,707. IEC Electronics Corp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

IEC Electronics Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.