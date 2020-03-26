Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Ultra Clean worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

UCTT stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,870. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $636.25 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

