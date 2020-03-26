Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 73,910 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,910 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 953,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.