Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Select Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 60.6% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 51.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,291. The company has a market capitalization of $275.75 million, a P/E ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 2.42. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

