Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NTUS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.52 million, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 0.89. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

