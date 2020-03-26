Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $16.54 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and $5.04 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.02048318 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, DragonEX, Allbit, Binance, Coinnest, Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.