Wanchain Price Tops $0.13 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $415,546.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005623 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001181 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.