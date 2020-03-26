Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded up $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $97.39. 594,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,796. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.