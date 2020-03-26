Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,138 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.51% of Waste Management worth $247,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $90.94 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.