Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.68. 5,056,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,776. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

