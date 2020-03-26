Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.25.

WAT traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.52. 201,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 577,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 28,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

