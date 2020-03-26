Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of WSBF traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 20,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WSBF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

