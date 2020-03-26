WAX Price Hits $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. WAX has a total market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, WAX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,631,098,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,967,458 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bibox, Kucoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bithumb, Huobi, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

