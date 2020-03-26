Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on W. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of W opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at $16,615,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $99,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock worth $24,728,376 over the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

