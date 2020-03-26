Wayfair (W) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently:

3/25/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $96.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from to .

2/28/2020 – Wayfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/28/2020 – Wayfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/27/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $175.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

2/24/2020 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

2/21/2020 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of W stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock worth $24,728,376. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

