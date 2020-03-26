Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 308.3% in March

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the February 27th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WSTG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 6,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

