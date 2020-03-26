Wealthspire Advisors L.P. Acquires 614 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $12.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,433,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

