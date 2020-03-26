WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WEC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $7.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 905,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after buying an additional 659,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,871,000 after buying an additional 499,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,066,000 after buying an additional 1,563,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

