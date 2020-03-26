Wedbush Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $51.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

MU traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 21,753,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,210,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Servico Internacionais acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $305,171,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 83.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 188,133 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 659,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

