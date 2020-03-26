Wedbush Weighs in on Wingstop Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Shares of WING stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.