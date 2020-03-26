Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Boerse (DB1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Boerse (ETR: DB1):

3/24/2020 – Deutsche Boerse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €162.00 ($188.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.30 ($180.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €150.10 ($174.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Deutsche Boerse had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/28/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse stock traded up €5.20 ($6.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €125.40 ($145.81). 1,098,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Boerse AG has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €138.69 and its 200 day moving average is €140.19.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

