Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RWE (RWE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RWE (FRA: RWE):

3/24/2020 – RWE was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – RWE was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – RWE was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – RWE was given a new €34.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – RWE was given a new €34.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – RWE was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – RWE was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – RWE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/13/2020 – RWE was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – RWE was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – RWE was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – RWE was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – RWE was given a new €36.50 ($42.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – RWE was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – RWE was given a new €36.50 ($42.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – RWE was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – RWE was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – RWE was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – RWE was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – RWE was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RWE traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €23.96 ($27.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,250 shares. RWE AG has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.59 and its 200-day moving average is €28.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

