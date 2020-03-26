Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 4imprint Group (FOUR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 4imprint Group (LON: FOUR):

3/19/2020 – 4imprint Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/19/2020 – 4imprint Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – 4imprint Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,820 ($37.10) to GBX 2,215 ($29.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – 4imprint Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/4/2020 – 4imprint Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to GBX 4,800 ($63.14). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – 4imprint Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – 4imprint Group had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

3/2/2020 – 4imprint Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/24/2020 – 4imprint Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – 4imprint Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/4/2020 – 4imprint Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON FOUR traded up GBX 85 ($1.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,865 ($24.53). 89,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The firm has a market cap of $504.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,778.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,035.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. 4imprint Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 46.16 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $20.52. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

