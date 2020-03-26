Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,830 ($24.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

3/19/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,890 ($24.86).

3/4/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,890 ($24.86). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/18/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/12/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of BHP stock traded down GBX 51.80 ($0.68) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,264.20 ($16.63). 7,422,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,419.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,655.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

Get BHP Group PLC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.