Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MasTec (MTZ)

3/26/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

3/2/2020 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $79.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 913,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,061. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

