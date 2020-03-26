Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Network International (NETW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Network International (LON: NETW) recently:

3/25/2020 – Network International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/18/2020 – Network International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Network International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/10/2020 – Network International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Network International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95).

2/18/2020 – Network International had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 680 ($8.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 407 ($5.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 537.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 558.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.39. Network International Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 656 ($8.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Network International’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

