Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE):

3/24/2020 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

3/9/2020 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $388.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,709,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 389,444 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 207,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

