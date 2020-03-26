Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $76.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

3/19/2020 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

1/28/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AMAT opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

