Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) recently:

3/24/2020 – Triumph Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Triumph Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/11/2020 – Triumph Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Triumph Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/29/2020 – Triumph Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Triumph Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 6,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $554.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

