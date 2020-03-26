Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caterpillar (CAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) recently:

3/23/2020 – Caterpillar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s global retail sales declined for three months in a row in February 2020, thanks to low demand. The company’s earnings per share guidance for 2020 is $8.50-$10.00. The mid-point indicates a decline of 16% from 2019. Low demand and dealers reducing inventory owing to the ongoing global uncertainty, will impact sales. Caterpillar is taking steps to cut production to match demand and focusing on cost control. Infrastructure demand in North America will aid growth in the Construction segment. However, mining customers remain cautious with their spending, which is likely to impact the Resource Industries segment’s sales. The coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices will weigh on its performance this year. Nevertheless, investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce will fuel growth.”

3/18/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

3/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $150.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

2/4/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Caterpillar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $156.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.50. 6,059,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

