Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of WW stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 5,459.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,057,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,599,000 after buying an additional 2,020,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $21,000,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.