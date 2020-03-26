Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the February 27th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 606,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,802. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,618,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,581,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.