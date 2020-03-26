Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) received a $26.00 price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.