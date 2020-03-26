Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,608,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,331,289 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.70% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $1,592,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 20,315,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,025,180. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

