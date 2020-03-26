Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.42.

WFC traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,025,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.