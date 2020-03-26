Wells Fargo & Co Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $110.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

NYSE:PPG opened at $85.71 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,315,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

