Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 27th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Vincent J. Fioramonti bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,930.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 5,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EOD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 230,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

