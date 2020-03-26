Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,032,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Wendys worth $45,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendys alerts:

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.02.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.