Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $23,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89,980 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

