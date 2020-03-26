West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West End Indiana Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

West End Indiana Bancshares stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. West End Indiana Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

